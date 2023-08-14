This Morgan Wallen Song Just Beat Harry Styles’ Hot 100 Record

Morgan Wallen just beat Harry Styles' Billboard Hot 100 record.

"Last Night," the controversial country singer's single, is officially the longest-running song by a solo artist to remain at No. 1 on the famous music chart. Styles' "As It Was," which was Spotify's most-streamed song of 2022, previously held the title at No. 1 for 15 weeks. "Last Night" has been on the chart for 16 weeks as of publishing.

Billboard notes "Last Night" has now passed "As It Was" for the longest No. 1 Hot 100 stay of the 2020s so far.

"Last Night" is currently tied with "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men; and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber for the second-place spot for overall longest Hot 100 run at 16 weeks.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus stayed at No. 1 for a historic 19 weeks.

Wallen also holds the record for most new entries on the Hot 100 chart. In March 2023, following the release of his lengthy 36-song third studio album, One Thing at a Time, Wallen had 27 songs on the chart.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 chart "blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers."

The chart was created on Aug. 4, 1958. According to Quartz, in its 65-year history, since 1980 only seven country songs have topped the list at No. 1, including Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

This year, country artists including Wallen made history by claiming the top three spots of the Hot 100 for the first time ever, with Luke Combs' "Fast Car" cover taking one of the spots.