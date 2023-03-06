Harry Styles Wears Throwback One Direction Shirt in New Selfie, Fans Can’t Handle It

It's been seven years since One Direction went on their indefinite hiatus, which is why fans will take any crumbs they can get.

In 2023, former member Harry Styles is a Grammy-winning solo artist, making a 1D reunion seem less and less likely. But that doesn't mean he doesn't support his former bandmates.

In fact, Styles is known for still performing their debut hit "What Makes You Beautiful" at his concerts. He even thanked his former bandmates onstage during the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The feeling is mutual, too.

In 2022, Niall Horan showed up at one of Styles' Wembley Stadium concerts. He also supported the "As It Was" singer on Instagram after Styles won the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

So, fans found it extra wholesome when Styles posted a selfie to his Instagram Story Sunday (March 5) wearing an Up All Night era One Direction T-shirt featuring all five of the then-baby-faced members.

See his since-deleted snap below:

Some fans wondered if it was mistakenly uploaded to Styles' public Instagram Story.

"What have the ppl in Harry’s close friends done in their previous lives to be rewarded like this now," one fan tweeted in reference to Instagram's Close Friends Story option, while another joked he had posted the photo to "his main instead of his close friends."

Meanwhile, others were heartbroken to have missed the iconic moment before it was deleted.

"'Go to hell' is basic. It's boring. 'I hope you'll be asleep when Harry Styles posts a selfie wearing [a] 1D T-shirt' is terrifying, it's real, it could happen to you, and it happened to so many," one fan ominously tweeted.

Some people even joked about how it seems like Styles is actually the biggest One Direction stan out there.

"Harry wore a 1D shirt while being on tour in 2023. Our boy is extremely OT5," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"To all those that think Harry hates 1D, you can be quiet now," another tweeted.

See more fan reactions to Harry Styles wearing a One Direction shirt