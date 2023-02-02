Is Harry Styles Getting a Las Vegas Residency?

Is Harry Styles heading to Las Vegas for his own residency?

The British pop star has been selling out shows on his Love On Tour concert run, but it seems he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He might even be following in the footsteps of Adele by heading to Sin City.

Styles is reportedly in negotiations for a $50 million Vegas residency deal.

According to The Sun, if Styles "accepts the deal, he will likely play around 10 gigs over the course of several months” at the new MSG Sphere arena, located inside the Venetian Hotel.

You can get tickets to Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert series here.

After construction was pushed back due to supply chain issues, the $1.2 billion MSG Sphere arena is finally ready to welcome music lovers. The spherical music and entertainment venue seats 17,500.

“The Sphere will be the biggest and most expensive venue ever built in Vegas. The team backing the project wants it to be a success, so they are putting together several big names for the opening weeks,” a source told the U.K. tabloid.

“[Styles] had one of the biggest tours of 2022, can fill out arenas with ease and appeal to fans of all ages. His management team are invested in the venue, which is a key factor too," the source continued.

According to The Sun, Irish rock band U2 has also been tapped for a potential residency, but securing Styles “would be seen as a major coup for making The Sphere the hottest spot in Vegas.”

Styles’ 120-date Love On Tour run concludes July 22 at RCF Arena in Italy.