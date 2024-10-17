One Direction Members Break Silence on Passing of ‘Brother’ Liam Payne: ‘We Love You’

attachment-Untitled design (38) loading...

Former One Direction members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, released a joint statement following the death of Liam Payne.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," the statement read on Oct. 17 (Thursday).

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," the statement continued.

As previously reported, Payne died on Oct. 16 (Wednesday). He was 31.

Payne died from trauma and internal and external bleeding. The incident is labeled as “doubtful death,” which the local prosecutor said is standard protocol.

The singer's time of death is listed as 5:07 p.m. on Oct.16. He fell from a third-story balcony and his body was ultimately taken to the city's morgue. While there, an autopsy was performed and the doctors doing so revealed that “the cause of death of Liam James Payne, determined macroscopically, has been polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage."

The prosecutor’s office went on to say that Payne “was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse.” Substances were reportedly found in Payne's hotel room that "would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture."

However, the prosecutor noted that they are still awaiting the results of some tests before confirming if the substances found are narcotics.

"Beyond reconstructing the circumstances of the musician’s death, the investigation is also aimed at determining the possible involvement of third parties in the events prior to the victim’s death."

Prior to Payne's death, the hotel manager phoned the local authorities to ask for help dealing with a guest that was "under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had destroyed some objects in the room," according to the Associated Press.

The former boybander is survived by his son, Bear, whom he shared with former X Factor judge Cheryl Ann Tweedy.

While competing individually on U.K.'s X-Factor in 2010, Payne was chosen to join forces with Styles, Malik, Horan and Tomlinson, ultimately forming the group One Direction.