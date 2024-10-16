Liam Payne’s Final Social Media Posts Before Death

Liam Payne documented his day before his unexpected passing.

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), the former One Direction member died after falling from his third floor hotel balcony in Argentina. Just hours prior to his unexpected passing, he shared a slew of posts on Snapchat with fans.

Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, have been in vacation in Buenos Aires. Over the last week, he's shared numerous videos and selfies on the platform. In the first video of the day, Payne shared his love for painting and art.

"I've never really found much art that I just in love with, except for this picture right here," he panned to a silhouette of a man in a gold frame. "I don't know why, I just feel like the light on it is so amazing. It's almost shot from the wrong way."

In follow up posts, he shared that he was "going to ride some horses" and added, "Think I'm going to play polo again which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks."

Ironically, his final Instagram post was in tribute to the late Morgan Spurlock, who passed away in May. "Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock, it was a pleasure working with you," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his One Direction members. Fans flooded the comment section of the post to share their shock and disbelief that this was his last post on the platform.