Liam Payne’s Death: Hotel Manager and Receptionist Charged in Connection

New details have emerged in the investigation surrounding the death of Liam Payne in Argentina.

Two more hotel employees have now been charged in connection with the One Direction singer's fatal balcony fall.

Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday (Dec. 10) that an Argentinian judge has charged the manager of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, as well as the receptionist who called 911 during the incident.

It's unclear what exactly the two are being charged with, just that they are now included in the case surrounding the "Strip That Down" singer's Oct. 16 death.

Rolling Stone reports the judge asked the two employees to be notified of the charges and called for more questioning of all suspects involved in the case.

"Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement," court documents read.

So far, three other hotel employees have been charged in the case, including two workers who allegedly supplied the singer with the drugs that ultimately influenced the events that led to his death. Plus, a friend has been accused of "abandonment of a person followed by death," according to Billboard.

All five suspects will now undergo interrogations as officials try to piece together what happened on the night Payne died, once and for all.

Payne suffered a tragic death after falling from his third-floor balcony at the Argentinian hotel in October.

He reportedly caused a disturbance in the hotel lobby prior to allegedly being forcibly taken to his room.

The receptionist then made two calls to 911, claiming Payne was "trashing the entire room."

During the second call, he added that Payne "may be in danger" and requested medical services but no police.

A toxicology report cited multiple drugs in Payne's system at the time of his death, including pink cocaine.

Payne was laid to rest in England on Nov. 20 at a funeral service attended by all of his former One Direction bandmates.