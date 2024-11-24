How Zayn Malik Paid Tribute to Liam Payne In Concert

Zayn Malik paid tribute to his former bandmate during his concert.

On Saturday (Nov. 23), the "Pillow Talk" singer launched his debut solo tour at the 02 Academy in Leeds. Malik originally delayed the start of his tour after the news that Liam Payne died in a tragic fall off of his hotel balcony. Just three days after Payne was buried and Malik attended his funeral, he performed the first concert on his tour.

During the concert, eagle eyed fans noticed that Malik wore Payne's choker necklace that he was previously photographed wearing. There was a heartbreaking moment when he touched the necklace and proceeded to look up at the ceiling, seemingly in reference to heaven. He also performed with a red microphone, a color Payne was known for.

At the end of the concert, A message appeared on the big screen that read, "Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro," alongside a red heart. Malik's song "Stardust" played in the background as fans began to cheer and cry.

Zayn Performs At O2 Academy In Leeds

You'll recall that Payne was previously spotted attending his fellow One Direction member's solo concerts. Despite Payne and Malik having ups and downs, in June 2023, Payne commented on Malik's post teasing new music. "This sounds big already," he wrote, to which Malik replied, "Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love."

After Payne's passing, Malik penned a heartfelt note to him via Instagram alongside a photo of the pair asleep in a car in their early One Direction days.

“Will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated,” he wrote. “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.”