Liam Payne died without making a will.

The pop star passed away in October, aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and court documents have now revealed that he left behind a fortune worth $38 million.

However, the net value is just over $32 million, once debts and other expenses are paid.

Court documents show that Cheryl, Liam's former partner and the mother of his 8-year-old son Bear, is an administrator for his estate. Cheryl, who was in a relationship with the singer between 2016 and 2018, will therefore be legally responsible for Liam's money, property, and possessions.

Richard Bray, a music industry lawyer, has also been named as one of the administrators of his estate.

Although the duo are responsible for managing the money, they cannot distribute it at this moment in time.

Liam, who shot to fame as a member of One Direction, the chart-topping band, fell from the balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16.

Toxicology tests confirmed that Liam had traces of cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

A postmortem found that Liam died from multiple injuries and internal and external bleeding.

Liam's former bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson released a heartfelt statement after he died, admitting that they were "completely devastated by the news."

The singers, who formed one of the most successful British bands of all time, revealed that they will always cherish the "memories [they] shared" with Liam.

They said in a statement at the time: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured for ever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."