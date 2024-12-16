Liam Payne Death Update: Groom Who Got Married at Hotel Where Singer Died Gives Eyewitness Account

Content warning: graphic content and substance use.

A groom getting married at the same Buenos Aires hotel that Liam Payne died at has shared an eyewitness account of the singer's haunting final moments.

"I was meeting our wedding planner," Bret Watson said in a clip from TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame? on Dec. 16.

He then described the harrowing moment when he saw Payne fall from his hotel room balcony.

"We had gone up to the room. We happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel at the pool area just to show her the view and we saw Liam fall," Watson detailed.

"We immediately rushed out on the balcony. When we looked down, you could see that it was Liam lying on the ground. He landed face up so we could tell right away that it was Liam and he was motionless," he continued.

Watson was on the first floor of the hotel while Payne's room was on the third floor.

The groom said the moment is forever "burned into" his brain.

"Seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking, but being able to see it happen and then hear the impact on the ground was more haunting than seeing him fall. Then, seeing the immediate aftermath, it's something that's burned into my brain and something I'm never going to forget," he shared.

He said that he is "still working through and trying to process" the tragedy.

Though there were reports that Payne became erratic and aggressive in the hotel's lobby, which Watson confirmed, the singer's friend claimed that he was the opposite.

"He was in good spirits. He was perfectly balanced. He was talking to everybody. He was having fun, laughing. So, nothing out of the ordinary," Roger Nores said.

Payne's toxicology report revealed that he had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death, according to a Nov. 7 press release.

The former One Direction member had previously struggled with sobriety in the past and even attended 100 days of treatment, which he revealed in a 2023 YouTube video.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.