Liam Payne’s Blood Alcohol Level at Time of Death Revealed: REPORT

A new report has been released regarding the death of Liam Payne.

According to a report translated from Spanish from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, the singer had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death."

Payne, who died in Argentina in October 2024, also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline" in his system at his time of death.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Death Update: Groom Who Got Married at Hotel Where Singer Died Gives Eyewitness Account

According to Alcohol.org, a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 2.7 grams per liter equates to 0.27 percent.

That amount can cause confusion, disorientation, and the feeling of being dazed.

A BAC level of 0.3 percent can lead to alcohol poisoning, and a BAC level of 0.4 percent can be fatal.

Previous reports revealed Payned had multiple substances in his system when he died from a fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16.

The former One Direction member's toxicology report indicated that he had cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system, as well as a fourth drug known as "pink cocaine."

READ MORE: What Is Pink Cocaine? What We Know About the Party Drug Liam Payne Was Using When He Died

As previously reported, authorities believe Payne procured the substances from an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where he died.

A guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel claimed they heard "a lot of noise" as well as a "violent scream" coming from the singer's room prior to Payne's death.

Payne is survived by his son, Bear, 7, whom he shares with pop artist Cheryl Cole.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Celebrities Who Died Young The death of a celebrity whose talent touched so many hearts can sends shock waves of sadness across a mass spectrum of people, but the pain hits us just a little bit harder when said talent so young they've just barely scratched the surface of their ability and legacy.

Below, look back at some of our most cherished stars who left us long before they should have. Gallery Credit: Kayla Thomas