Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton and More Celebs React to Liam Payne’s Death

Celebrities are sharing tributes for the late Liam Payne.

Just minutes after it was made public that the One Direction alum died after he fell out of his Bueno Aires hotel room balcony, celebrities and fans alike posted their reactions, shock and heartfelt tributes to the late singer on social media.

Charlie Puth, who worked with Payne over the years in the studio, shared photos of him and Payne on Instagram. "I am in shock right now," he posted to his Instagram Stories. "Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major label artists I got to work with. I cannot believe that he is gone..."

In a follow up post, Puth shared a video of him and Payne together with the caption, "I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Alessia Cara seemingly called out a media outlet for publishing photos of Payne's dead body including his arm and torso before police covered the crime scene with a tent. "You're gross @TMZ," she tweeted.

Paris Hilton tweeted, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending my love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

"Life is short and fragile…" Payne's collaborator, Zedd, began in a series of tweets. "You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful. RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking … 💔"

Ty Dolla $ign posted a photo of Payne to his Instagram Story with the caption, "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Imma miss u [for real, for real] sucio💔💔."

See more social media posts, below.