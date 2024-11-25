Liam Payne Balcony Death: Was Singer Trying to ‘Escape’ Hotel?

New details have emerged about the tragic circumstances surrounding Liam Payne's death.

TMZ has alleged that sources revealed that Payne was trying to "escape" his Argentinian hotel just before his tragic fall.

They say the hotel reportedly knew he was threatening to use the balcony to escape and left him alone in the room anyway.

Payne was caught on surveillance footage just before the tragedy being carried by three CasaSur Palermo Hotel workers after reportedly being "disruptive" in the lobby.

After the hotel employees left him in the room, they told authorities that they were afraid Payne would use the balcony and potentially hurt himself.

"I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid ..." an employee said on the 911 transcript.

Notably, Payne was found with a bag and a hat after his tragic fall, seemingly pointing to the idea of him escaping being correct.

He was not seen with either item prior to being put in his room.

More information about his alleged escape was unveiled in the police report, which said that another bag was discovered on a second-floor balcony that seemingly belonged to Payne.

The second-floor balcony was right below the third-floor one Payne was seemingly using to escape.

The brown leather bag allegedly contained a note that said "for Liam," a bottle of Jack Daniels and various pills.

Since the discovery of the second bag, it appears that Payne could have been attempting to jump from the third-floor balcony to the second floor.

Though the coroner reported that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell, this new information sheds a different light on the tragedy.

Three people are currently being investigated in the case: a friend, a waiter and a former hotel employee.

Payne had allegedly previously used a balcony as a means of escape while under the influence, according to the outlet's alleged sources.

The sources claimed that in mid-September, Payne used a balcony in a Florida rental house to leave after his bodyguard locked him in his room due to concerns about his well-being.

Payne allegedly used a garden hose to safely reach the ground.