Liam Payne Dead at 31 Following Fall From Balcony

At just 31, Liam Payne has died.

According to reports, the One Direction alum fell from his third floor hotel balcony on Wednesday (Oct. 16). One tabloid went as far as to publish photographs of his arm and torso of his deceased body, confirming his identity with his tattoos. Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he passed away. It is unclear if it was an accident or intentional.

Witnesses said that he fell around 5 PM and prior to the fall, he acted erratically in the hotel's lobby earlier in the afternoon. They reported that he smashed his laptop and was carried back to his hotel room. Currently, police are investigating and on site at the hotel. Authorities put up a tent over his body.

Just hours prior to his death, he posted several photos and videos on Snapchat. This included a mirror selfie getting ready for the beach with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, whom he had been dating since October 2022. Payne posted that it was a "lovely day here in Argentina".

"Just enjoying coffee and breakfast, even though it's like 1pm," he wrote alongside a selfie. "Literally sleep in every day until like 12. We're such losers." According to his posts, Payne had planned to play polo and ride horses prior to his death.

Payne is survived by his parents, two older sisters and 7-year-old son.