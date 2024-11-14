Liam Payne Talks to Hotel Employee Charged With Supplying Drugs in New Surveillance Video

In newly released footage, Liam Payne can be seen talking to a hotel worker who has since been charged surrounding the singer's Oct. 16 death. Payne was 31.

According to surveillance video footage obtained by TMZ, Payne can be seen stepping out of an elevator in the basement of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before chatting with one of the people charged in connection to his death.

Sources at the hotel told TMZ that the staffer in the video is Ezequiel David Pereyra, who works as a bellboy at the hotel and is the person police say delivered Payne drugs hidden in a soap box.

The video shows the hotel employee shaking hands and chatting with the pop star.

The video is time-stamped three hours before Payne fell to his death from a third-story balcony at the hotel.

Since his death, it has been revealed that Payne had pink cocaine in his system. Other drugs including crack, ketamine, ecstasy and a form of crystal meth were also found during the autopsy.

TMZ reports police in Argentina are aware of the newly released surveillance footage.

However, as of publishing, police have not yet confirmed if it is indeed Pereyra interacting with Payne in the video.