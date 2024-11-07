Three Detained in Connection to Liam Payne Death Investigation

New details have emerged in the death of Liam Payne.

Nearly one month after Payne fell from a three-story balcony at Buenos Aires hotel room, authorities have detained three people of interest in connection to his death.

"Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs and raided the home of a friend, also detained," ABC World News Tonight reports.

Buenos Aires City Police have not commented on the matter as of reporting.

The latest update in the case comes after it was reported the 31-year-old singer had drugs in his system when he died. Among the many substances in his system was a drug known as "pink cocaine," the New York Times reports.

E News! confirms a number of substances were discovered in Payne's hotel room, such as alcohol and narcotics.

"Substances inside the room that at first glance—and pending confirmation from the experts—would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages," the outlet reports.

There is still an official toxicology report in progress/ Payne's official cause of death has been revealed to be “polytraumism," which is multiple traumatic injuries internally and externally.

E News! reports Payne may have been unconscious at the time of his death when he fell from the balcony. There were no signs of defensive wounds found on Payne when the police arrived to examine his body.

The additional news about his death comes as his first posthumous single has been delayed from its original release date of Nov. 1.