What Is Pink Cocaine? What We Know About the Party Drug Liam Payne Was Using When He Died

Liam Payne's autopsy report reveals he had multiple substances in his system when he died after a fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16.

The former One Direction member's toxicology report indicates that he had cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system, as well as a fourth drug known as "pink cocaine."

Although the name may suggest its substance, pink cocaine actually contains no cocaine at all.

What Is Pink Cocaine?

According to the National Capital Poison Center, pink cocaine is "a mixture of other potentially dangerous drugs, including 2-CB, MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine, and caffeine in various amounts."

The drug "is pink in color due to the addition of food coloring, and sometimes strawberry or other flavoring," and "can cause serious adverse effects and lead to long-term addiction."

Pink cocaine is a party drug, mostly used by young people in clubs, and is known to "cause a variety of effects including hallucinations, anxiety, elevated body temperature, increased heart rate and nausea, among other side effects."

"Physical and sexual assaults, as well as traumatic injuries, have occurred when people are impaired by this type of drug. It is also important to know that pink cocaine may be contaminated with drugs beyond those mentioned here, so unanticipated effects can occur depending on what is in the mixture," the NCPC warns.

As previously reported, authorities believe Payne procured substances from an employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he died.

A guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel claimed they heard "a lot of noise" as well as a "violent scream" coming from the singer's room prior to Payne's death.

Authorities confirm Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor suite at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. He was 31.

The former boy bander is survived by his son, Bear, whom he shares with pop artist Cheryl Cole.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.