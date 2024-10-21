Liam Payne’s Ex-Girlfriend Danielle Peazer Reveals Final Message From Pop Star

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer paid tribute to the deceased pop star on Oct. 20 and revealed his final message to her.

Peazer, who dated Payne on and off between 2010 and 2013, revealed that Payne contacted her just a few weeks before his sudden death.

"Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sonny and Mia is something I'll cherish forever," Peazer wrote on Instagram, referring to her partner and baby daughter.

Peazer welcomed Mia in May and Payne was father to son Bear, 7, with ex Cheryl Cole.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Mourns Liam Payne After His Tragic Death: 'Be Kind'

"At times, you were my favorite person in the whole world, but you could also wind me up so much and I probably annoyed the hell out of you sometimes too," she shared of their on-again, off-again relationship.

Yet she alluded to the two keeping in touch over the years despite breaking up.

"It was something we learned to accept of each other over 14 years, we could disagree on so many things yet still look out for each other in times of need and laugh about our disagreements and petty behavior 10 mins later," she wrote.

"The things we went through and experienced from then all the way until last year could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others, but I think deep down we always knew we'd have some sort of connection forever," she added.

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," Peazer said.

She concluded the heartfelt letter with, "Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle x."

Payne and Peazer met while on The X Factor in 2010, where he was a contestant and she was a dancer.

The One Direction member was found dead after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires Oct. 16.