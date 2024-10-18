Ed Sheeran Mourns Liam Payne After HIs Tragic Death: ‘Be Kind’

Ed Sheeran is remembering his collaborator Liam Payne in a heartfelt way.

Taking to his Instagram account on Oct. 18, Sheeran penned a sweet note to his pal where he reminded everyone to be "be kind" in a moment like this.

"At a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heartbreaking situation. Be kind. X," Sheeran said alongside a black and white picture of the late singer.

This was not the first time that Sheeran had honored Payne. Earlier he had taken to his Instagram Stories where he added a simple red heart emoji to One Direction's statement on Payne's death

Sheeran had always had a close bond with the boys from One Direction. He had previously written four songs for the group, including the fan-favorite "Little Things."

After the group had disbanded, he worked with Payne on his debut single, "Strip That Down." The song went on to become a worldwide success and peaked in the top 10 in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Honestly, I feel so blessed and honored that he wanted to write a song for me and I just want to say thank you to him I guess more than anything. It’s amazing, I’m humble. The fact that he even wanted to bother working with us, spending his time," Payne said, according to the Daily Mail.

Payne died in Payne died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear.