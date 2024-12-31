20 Famous Lawsuits: Celebrities Who Sued Other Celebrities

Famous figures make headlines for a multitude of reasons, including when they square off in the courtroom for celebrity lawsuits against other celebrities.

The world of celebrity often intertwines with legal disputes, highlighting the complexities of fame, business and personal boundaries. Whether they're disputes surrounding defamation, royalties or allegations of abuse, these high-profile cases offer a dramatic glimpse into the legal battles between the stars.

From explosive defamation suits involving the likes of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to the intense legal fight between producer Dr. Luke and Kesha over abuse claims and contract disputes, these cases highlight the complexities of navigating fame, work, relationships and the law. While some celebrity lawsuits last just days before they are settled, some become yearslong battles affecting both stars' professional and personal lives.

Legal disputes in Hollywood extend beyond personal feuds, often tackling issues that reverberate and impact the entertainment, acting and music industries. For example, Ed Sheeran found himself in the legal spotlight due to accusations of copyright infringement as he defended his work against claims of similarity to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Meanwhile, high-profile criminal cases like those of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby shook the entertainment world, as both faced lawsuits and convictions related to sexual assault allegations which helped fuel the #MeToo movement. These cases underscore the variety of legal challenges faced by celebrities, from artistic rights to accountability for serious misconduct.

Dive into our gallery of celebrities who took their disagreements to court, below, showcasing the high-stakes drama that unfolded both in and out of the spotlight.