Satanic Celebrities? These Stars Were Accused of Performing Demonic Rituals and More

Did these celebrities sell their souls to the devil? As strange as it may sound, some people actually think so.

Hollywood is rife with mystery and morbid intrigue, from conspiracies surrounding the so-called Illuminati and secret cabals, to the strange and sometimes frightening cults many stars were once (or still are) attached to.

One of the most pervasive and sensationalist conspiracies surrounding Hollywood is the notion that many celebrities secretly worship Satan and perform evil, demonic rituals to maintain their fame, fortune, beauty and influence.

From pop superstars to rock legends and hip-hop icons, celebrities from all corners of the industry have been accused of sinister, satanic behavior — most notably with heavy metal musicians being targeted during the wave of Satanic Panic in the 1980s.

While many of these conspiracies and allegations are rooted in fear and and harmful stereotypes, it should be noted that Satanism is a very real religious and ideological belief system practiced by people around the world today.

The Satanic Temple and the Church of Satan are just two examples of modern satanic organizations in practice today in the U.S.