25 Celebrities Who Practice Witchcraft or the Occult

Spells, full moons, black cats and cauldrons are just a few of the many spooky elements consistently tied to the Halloween season. Though for some celebrities, these are year-round components to their (in some cases reported) belief of supernatural forces and witchcraft.

Does your favorite pop star consult their crystal ball before hitting the studio? Or does that A-list actor you love

Below, check out some famous musicians and actors that you may be surprised to learn are Wiccan, interested in the Occult, or have been associated with—or presumed to practice—witchcraft.