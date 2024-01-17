Do you believe the Illuminati is real? These celebrities seem to!

The alleged Hollywood secret society has been a popular conspiracy theory for years. The group was thought to have ended in the 18th century, according to the Washington Post, but conspiracy theorists still believe that the Illuminati could be behind everything in the world as we now know it — including the careers of some of our biggest celebrities.

The Illuminati’s supposed influence is called the New World Order, and the mysterious figures in charge of it apparently orchestrate and manipulate our world how they see fit, using public figures and Hollywood’s elite as their puppets.

Many over the years have shared their theories about the supposedly nefarious organization, including which celebrities they think are involved, from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Lady Gaga.

However, some celebs have directly called out Tinsel Town’s alleged dark underbelly, such as rapper Ice Cube, who vehemently denied any ties to the Illuminati. On the other hand, some stars have seemingly attempted to expose the group, such as Jim Carrey during a bizarre appearance on a TV talk show.

While there’s no proof the Illuminati really exist, some of these celebs’ claims are kind of convincing. They don’t call it Hollyweird for nothing!