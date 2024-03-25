Bianca Censori’s Dad Furious and Worried About Her NSFW Outfits Amid Kanye Marriage: REPORT

Bianca Censori's dad is weighing in on his daughter's wild NSFW outfits since she's been married to Kanye West.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the designer's father Leo Censori is requesting an in-person meeting with the rapper in Australia.

Censori allegedly demanded the meeting after Bianca's mother voiced concerns about West's "intimidating" behavior after visiting her daughter in L.A.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source reportedly told the outlet.

"Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits. Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing," the source went on.

"Alexandra wanted to do this alone and her dad was under the impression that she was going to speak to her about how she is presenting herself. She was so caught up in the attention and fame of it all that she became slightly intimidated by Kanye’s influence," they continued.

The purpose of the trip was reportedly so that Bianca's mother could "save" her from her controversial marriage to West.

"This is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants. He also knows how to sweet-talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra," the source said of the visit.

The source also noted that Bianca has insisted to her family that she has things "under control."

However, per Page Six, her family has not been happy with some of her more risqué outfits in the weeks since her mother's visit.

The outlet also reported that some of her friends expressed concerns in January that she is banned from social media by West for her own "protection."