The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have indulged in plenty of NSFW moments during their relationship. Ye and his new wifey were most recently spotted shopping around in Las Vegas, with Bianca wearing a tiny black bikini that barely kept everything in place.

This type of behavior isn't new for the happy couple, who met in 2022, after Bianca came to work as an architect at Ye's Yeezy headquarters. The two of them have been romantically entangled since at least January of 2023, and while marriage rumors swirled for months, they officially tied the knot in October of 2023.

Considering their track record for explicit antics, this likely means the fun is just beginning for these two lovers. Here are just a few of the most NSFW moments the happy couple have engaged in since they coupled up a year ago.

Bianca Censori Models New Yeezy Outfit

In May of 2023, Bianca Censori officially stepped out as Kanye's new "wife." Much to the shock and awe of everyone, the Australian architectural designer was spotted on Instagram promoting a bizarre new Yeezy outfit. The risqué photoshoot was posted on former Yeezy employee Mowalola Ogunlesi’s Instagram page, and the outfit relied solely on body tape and black high heels.

The ’fit didn't leave much to the imagination, and the backlash against Ye was swift. Many people on social media called him out for misogyny. Ye's former flame Julia Fox wasn't hating though, as she commented her support with some heart-eye emojis underneath the photos.

The Happy Couple Indulges in PDA During Lunch Date

After rumors circulated for months that Ye and his new bae were married, the couple began making more public appearances in the summer of 2023. In June of that year, Ye and Bianca were spotted multiple times out and about in Los Angeles. On one notable occasion, the love birds were photographed engaging in some serious PDA outside The Lobster restaurant.

Old Modeling Photos of Bianca Censori Leak Online

In August of 2023, photos from Bianca Censori's modeling days managed to leak online. Many fans were struck by their revealing nature. Censori is seen in one photo wearing a bikini to promote the swimwear brand Sasha Label.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Explore Italy

Kanye West and Bianca took their now-infamous trip to Italy in August of 2023. Bianca's outfit choices throughout the month-long venture raised numerous eyebrows in the conservative Catholic country. During one eventful day out, Ye decided to have an impromptu photo shoot with his new wife during a shopping venture at Via dei Calzaiuoli in Florence. The moment shut down the entire shopping plaza, as swarms of people began to surround the couple.

Kanye and Bianca Take Interesting Boat Ride in Italy

By far the most lewd moment of the couple's Italy trip occurred while they were enjoying a riverboat ride through Venice. The pair drew onlookers, who began to film them, which prompted Kanye to expose his bum. Additional photos and videos show Bianca with her head in Kanye's lap prior to his pants being down. To make matters worse, whatever transpired on the boat was enough to warrant a lifetime ban. The Venice water taxi company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, confirmed in a statement in September of 2023 that the couple were no longer welcomed aboard any of their vessels.

Kanye and Bianca Attend Art Basel

Kanye and Bianca returned from Saudi Arabia, where Ye was recording his still unreleased album, Vultures, to attend Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 17, 2023. During the venture, Bianca was spotted wearing an entirely see-through, sheer jumpsuit.

Kanye West Posts NSFW Photos of Bianca on Instagram

Ye continued to showcase his wife's physical features into the new year by posting a slew of NSFW photos on his Instagram page after reactivating the social media platform in December of 2023. The photos in question were posted on Jan. 1 of this year and were completely unprompted. They were also incredibly revealing.

"No pants this year," Ye captioned one picture.

Bianca Censori Celebrates Her 29th Birthday

Ye rang in Bianca's 29th birthday on Jan. 6. He started things off with a close-up of his wife's face, and wrote a heartfelt message before sharing a few more sexy photos of his lover.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," Ye wrote.

He then added in a separate post, "y'all know who ran the summer."

For part of her birthday celebration, she partied at a strip club.

Ye Shops With Bianca Wearing a Tiny Bikini in Las Vegas

Ye and Bianca were spotted shopping in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, and gawking fans couldn't believe what they were seeing. The couple was browsing in the Balenciaga store at Vegas' Wynn Hotel. The videos show that Bianca was wearing a very tiny bikini top that barely kept her breasts contained. She was also seen wandering around the hotel barefoot.

Bianca Censori Looks Naked While Wearing a Raincoat

Kanye West and Bianca Censori kicked off February of 2024 staying true to their avant-garde fashion choices. This time, Bianca stepped out appearing to be naked while wearing a see-through raincoat. The moment seemed to be captured on Feb. 5. Kanye wore a black mask and was covered with a long brown poncho, gloves and boots.