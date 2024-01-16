The Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories Out There (PHOTOS)

Beyonce was never pregnant. Michael Jackson is still alive. Taylor Swift is a Satanist. And they're all part of the Illuminati, obviously. Do you believe these celebrity conspiracy theories?

Hollywood gossip may be the bread and butter of newsstand tabloids, but celebrity conspiracy theories — the strange, the silly and the downright unbelievable — are what fuel the tabloids and the dark underbelly (and fan forums!) of the internet.

From the macabre (Was Avril Lavigne really replaced by a doppelganger because she died?) to the ridiculous (Is Lorde actually an old woman?), it seems no conspiracy is too wacky or farfetched when it comes to celebrities.

From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true.

