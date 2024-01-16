Beyonce was never pregnant. Michael Jackson is still alive. Taylor Swift is a Satanist. And they're all part of the Illuminati, obviously. Do you believe these celebrity conspiracy theories?

Hollywood gossip may be the bread and butter of newsstand tabloids, but celebrity conspiracy theories — the strange, the silly and the downright unbelievable — are what fuel the tabloids and the dark underbelly (and fan forums!) of the internet.

From the macabre (Was Avril Lavigne really replaced by a doppelganger because she died?) to the ridiculous (Is Lorde actually an old woman?), it seems no conspiracy is too wacky or farfetched when it comes to celebrities.