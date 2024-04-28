Noah Cyrus Responds to Rumor That She Dated Her Now Stepfather Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus responded to a troll who brought up the rumor that she dated her now step-father, Dominic Purcell.

On Apr. 26, Noah posted photos from her Coachella experience with a caption that included lyrics from a Lana Del Rey song about love. An Instagram user commented on the post, "Like that guy u and ur [sic] mom both have sexy time with?"

Noah replied to the comment from user @realgrandma1341, "Hey real grandma. I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass [sic] just choke on the fattest c--k. Just for a little bit. Great thanks."

This marked the first time that any member of the Cyrus family has spoken out about the rumor that the 24-year-old dated Tish Cyrus' new husband, Dominic Purcell, before they started a relationship. You'll recall that it was reported on Mar. 1 that Noah dated Dominic in a "friends with benefits way, on and off" for eight to nine months in 2022, according to People.

The outlet's source alleged that Noah "was offended" that Tish dated and later wed in August 2023, the 54-year-old Prison Break star.

"They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source claimed. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah... Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."

On the day that Tish and Dominic wed, siblings Braison and Noah Cyrus famously shared photos from their Walmart trip, donning a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt. Miley, Brandi and Trace all attended the nuptials. Meanwhile, Noah has moved on and is engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.