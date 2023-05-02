Tish Cyrus — who is Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife, and mom to singers Miley and Noah Cyrus — is engaged to actor Dominic Purcell. Purcell is known for his role on the Fox series Prison Break, as well as the CW's The Flash.

Cyrus shared the news with fans on social media, posting a close-up shot of her engagement ring as well as a photo of the happy couple together in a sunny outdoor locale, with palm trees, a pool and the beach in the background.

"A thousand times...YES," she wrote in the caption, tagging Purcell.

On his social media, Purcell chose a less traditional way to announce his engagement news. He shared a photo of himself and a buddy seated at a table, deep in conversation about the logistics of planning a wedding.

"Ceremony at?—Don't know? Reception at?—Don't know? Honeymoon?—Easy, nearest wave," he wrote in the caption.

Cyrus debuted her relationship with Purcell in November, posting a photo of herself and her beau sitting poolside on her Instagram Stories.

"In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" she wrote in a subsequent slide. "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Cyrus filed for divorce from her country star former husband last April, after nearly three decades of marriage. The paperwork, which was filed in Tennessee, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, and stated that the couple hadn't lived in the same house for more than two years. Tish Cyrus requested that the couple's marital assets be split equally between them.

In November 2022, Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed his engagement to Australian singer Firerose, with whom he had collaborated musically on multiple occasions. In September, a source close to the couple told People that they had been dating for "a little while," but that there was no overlap between his relationship with Firerose and his relationship with Tish.