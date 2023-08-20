Miley Cyrus Serves as Maid of Honor at Tish Cyrus’ Wedding While Her Siblings Apparently Go to Walmart

Miley Cyrus looked radiant as she acted as her mother Tish Cyrus’ maid of honor at her wedding to the Prison Break actor while Miley’s siblings Noah and Braison apparently missed the nuptials.

On Saturday (Aug. 19), Tish wed actor Dominic Purcell in a poolside ceremony in Malibu, Calif. Miley acted as the maid of honor while she and the bridesmaids donned light icy blue gowns.

Tish opted for a strapless lace white down along with a tulle veil while her new husband wore a suit for the outdoor nuptials. Paparazzi and fans alike managed to capture photos from the ceremony.

Two of Miley’s siblings, former Metrostation frontman Trace Cyrus and DJ Brandi Cyrus. Notably, Tish’s two other children appeared to be absent from the big celebration.

Meanwhile, Noah, her brother Braison and a friend, posted a series of photos and videos leading up to the day and time of the wedding to their Instagram Stories. One photo showed Noah donning a shirt with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on it while she and her brother had a sleepover and later seemingly went to Walmart together. Although it could have been a latergram (photos/videos taken at a date previously), they were not featured in photos or videos from the wedding.

Tish and Dominic went public with their relationship in November 2022 and he proposed to her in April 2023.

Last year, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in Tennessee, where she cited the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences.” They were married for nearly 30 years and previously separated in 2010 and 2013, but after each time they broke up, they later rekindled their marriage.