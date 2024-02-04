Miley Cyrus stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 4), where the Album of the Year nominee dazzled in an avant-garde, all-gold, barely-there fashion look that surely turned more than a few heads.

Sartorially conjuring a camp take on both ancient Egypt and Barbarella, according to Vogue Cyrus wore a custom Maison Margiela piece featuring intricate gold netting and beading, with no need for jewelry — though she did pair the dress with a pair of strappy gold stiletto heels.

For her glam, she rocked a larger-than-life blowout (perhaps in a nod to her country roots?) and glow-y, bronzed makeup with a pink-nude lip. Gorgeous!

Cyrus is nominated for six different awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation; Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers"; and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Thousand Miles" featuring Brandi Carlile.

The Hannah Montana star was first nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Bangerz in 2015 but lost to Taylor Swift's album 1989.