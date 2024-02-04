The 2024 Grammy Awards are almost here, and we can't wait to unveil all the 2024 Grammy winners!

The show will air live tonight (Sunday, Feb. 4) starting at 8PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The most nominated artist of the night is SZA, who scored nine nominations across categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers follow with seven nominations each.

New categories this year include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Performances tonight will include Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman, Burna Boy, Joni Mitchell and U2.

Prior to the show being broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, a pre-Grammys livestream announcing winners who will not be broadcast during the ceremony will stream on Grammy.com.

Below, see the full list of 2024 Grammy winners as they are announced.

2024 Grammy Winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Jon Batiste - "Worship"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR NON-CLASSICAL

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - Bewitched

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

BEST ROCK SONG

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"

Queens of the Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness"

The Rolling Stones - "Angry"

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of Anything Goes"

Black Pumas - "More Than a Love Song"

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Disturbed - "Bad Man"

Ghost - "Phantom of the Opera"

Metallica - "72 Seasons"

Slipknot - "Hive Mind"

Spiritbox - "Jaded"

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

amantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Eric Bibb - Ridin’

Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge

Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

BEST COUNTRY SONG:

Brandy Clark - "Buried"

Chris Stapleton - "White Horse"

Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan ft. "Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything"

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - "High Note"

Brothers Osborne - "Nobody’s Nobody"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I" Remember Everything"

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - "Save Me"

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - "We Don’t Fight Anymore"

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - "California Sober"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Allison Russell - The Returner

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"

Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - "The Hillbillies"

Black Thought - "Love Letter"

Coi Leray - "Players"

Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - "Scientists & Engineers"

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

BEST RAP SONG

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - "Barbie World"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - "Scientists & Engineers"

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFOMANCE

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - "Sittin’ on Top of the World"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake & 21 Savage - "Spin Bout U"

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - "All My Life"

SZA - "Low"

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - "Summer Too Hot"

Coco Jones - "ICU"

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Victoria Monét - "How Does It Make You Feel"

BEST R&B SONG:

Coco Jones - "ICU"

Halle - "Angel"

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"

SZA - "Snooze"

Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Babyface ft. Coco Jones - "Simple"

Kenyon Dixon - "Lucky"

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét - "Hollywood"

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - "Good Morning"

SZA - "Love Language"

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

SZA - SOS

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

BEST GOPSEL PERFORMANCE / SONG

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - "God Is Good"

Erica Campbell - "Feel Alright (Blessed)"

Zacardi Cortez - "Lord Do It For Me (Live):"

Melvin Crispell III - "God Is"

Kirk Franklin - "All Things"

BEST GOPSEL ALBUM

Erica Campbell - I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy - Data

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Alvvays - "Belinda Says"

Arctic Monkeys - "Body Paint"

Boygenius - "Cool About It"

Lana Del Rey - "A&W"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For "

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Troye Sivan - "Rush"

BEST MUSIC FILM

Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - "Barbie World"

Rihanna - "Lift Me Up"

Ryan Gosling - "I’m Just Ken"

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Aphex Twin - "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"

James Blake - "Loading"

Disclosure - "Higher Than Ever BEfore"

Romy & Fred again.. - "Strong"

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - "Rumble"

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

Depeche Mode - "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)"

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)"

Lane 8 - "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)"

Mariah Carey - "Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)"

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - "Alien Love Call"