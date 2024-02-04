2024 Grammys Winners Revealed: See the Full List!
The 2024 Grammy Awards are almost here, and we can't wait to unveil all the 2024 Grammy winners!
The show will air live tonight (Sunday, Feb. 4) starting at 8PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The most nominated artist of the night is SZA, who scored nine nominations across categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers follow with seven nominations each.
New categories this year include Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
READ MORE: Most Memorable Grammys Moments Over the Years
Performances tonight will include Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman, Burna Boy, Joni Mitchell and U2.
Prior to the show being broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, a pre-Grammys livestream announcing winners who will not be broadcast during the ceremony will stream on Grammy.com.
Below, see the full list of 2024 Grammy winners as they are announced.
2024 Grammy Winners:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
Jon Batiste - "Worship"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR NON-CLASSICAL
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift - Midnights
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Laufey - Bewitched
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
BEST ROCK SONG
Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones - "Angry"
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of Anything Goes"
Black Pumas - "More Than a Love Song"
Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Disturbed - "Bad Man"
Ghost - "Phantom of the Opera"
Metallica - "72 Seasons"
Slipknot - "Hive Mind"
Spiritbox - "Jaded"
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
amantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London
Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette - LaVette!
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Eric Bibb - Ridin’
Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge
Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark - “Buried”
Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
BEST COUNTRY SONG:
Brandy Clark - "Buried"
Chris Stapleton - "White Horse"
Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"
Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan ft. "Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything"
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - "High Note"
Brothers Osborne - "Nobody’s Nobody"
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I" Remember Everything"
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - "Save Me"
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - "We Don’t Fight Anymore"
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"
Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - "California Sober"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Allison Russell - The Returner
BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE
Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"
Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - "The Hillbillies"
Black Thought - "Love Letter"
Coi Leray - "Players"
Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - "Scientists & Engineers"
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King’s Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
BEST RAP SONG
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - "Scientists & Engineers"
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFOMANCE
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - "Sittin’ on Top of the World"
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Drake & 21 Savage - "Spin Bout U"
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - "All My Life"
SZA - "Low"
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - "Summer Too Hot"
Coco Jones - "ICU"
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Victoria Monét - "How Does It Make You Feel"
BEST R&B SONG:
Coco Jones - "ICU"
Halle - "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - "Back to Love"
SZA - "Snooze"
Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Babyface ft. Coco Jones - "Simple"
Kenyon Dixon - "Lucky"
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét - "Hollywood"
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - "Good Morning"
SZA - "Love Language"
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
SZA - SOS
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King
Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South
Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross
Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
BEST GOPSEL PERFORMANCE / SONG
Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - "God Is Good"
Erica Campbell - "Feel Alright (Blessed)"
Zacardi Cortez - "Lord Do It For Me (Live):"
Melvin Crispell III - "God Is"
Kirk Franklin - "All Things"
BEST GOPSEL ALBUM
Erica Campbell - I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy - Data
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Cabra - Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Fito Paez - EADDA9223
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Alvvays - "Belinda Says"
Arctic Monkeys - "Body Paint"
Boygenius - "Cool About It"
Lana Del Rey - "A&W"
Paramore - "This Is Why"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"
Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For "
Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan - "Rush"
BEST MUSIC FILM
Moonage Daydream
How I'm Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"
Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - "Barbie World"
Rihanna - "Lift Me Up"
Ryan Gosling - "I’m Just Ken"
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Barbie The Album
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Aphex Twin - "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"
James Blake - "Loading"
Disclosure - "Higher Than Ever BEfore"
Romy & Fred again.. - "Strong"
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - "Rumble"
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
Depeche Mode - "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)"
Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)"
Lane 8 - "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)"
Mariah Carey - "Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)"
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - "Alien Love Call"