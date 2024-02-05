Jay-Z Drinks Out of Grammy for Global Impact Award Right After Receiving It

Jay-Z celebrates winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys by pouring D'Ussé into the award and drinking from it.

Jay-Z Takes a Shot From His Gramophone

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre. Global Impact Award at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Following his viral acceptance speech, Hov was caught on camera pouring a shot of his liquor brand, D'Ussé, into the horn of the award and taking a victory sip. The moment can be seen below.

Jay-Z Criticizes Grammy Awards During Acceptance Speech

While onstage accepting his award, Jigga shaded the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé for Album of the Year on multiple occasions.

"And obviously, it's subjective because it's music," he shared. "It's opinion-based. I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category."

See video of Jay-Z drinking D'Ussé from his Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys below.

Watch Jay-Z Drink Out of His Dr. Dre Global Impact Award