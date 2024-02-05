What Did Taylor Swift’s Friendship Bracelets Say at the 2024 Grammys?

What did Taylor Swift's friendship bracelets say at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Swift's iconic friendship bracelets made a grand return Sunday (Feb. 4) when Swift appeared at the Grammys in Los Angeles, where she and rapper Flavor Flav snapped an adorable photo together.

In the viral picture shared by Flav on his social media, Swift playfully points at Flav while Flav points toward the camera.

"Y’all waited long enough ... KING SWIFTIE and QUEEN TAYLOR SWIFT just for you," the rapper captioned his photo with Swift.

However, what stands out in the picture is the two friendship bracelets Swift is wearing — one black bracelet and one white bracelet — that appear to have been gifted by Flav to the pop star.

"It's a clock," the white beaded bracelet reads, while the black bracelet reads, "Flavor Flav."

See below:

Flavor Flav is known for being a diehard Swiftie.

The "Bring the Noise" rapper attended several of Swift's Eras Tour dates, including when Swift made a stop in Detroit, where he exchanged friendship bracelets with fans in attendance at the concert, according to People.

The rapper also attended Swift's Eras Tour when she made a stop in Los Angeles.

"I can’t wait 'til she gets to L.A. You’re gonna find me at that show there, too. So, if they want to call me a Swiftie, that’s cool. I’m just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby. Just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby," Flav told TMZ about being a Swift fan.

"Just like I’m a big fan of Christina Aguilera, or Gwen Stefani, or I love me some Miley Cyrus. You know what I'm sayin'? You’ll find me at their concerts, too. And a lot of people thought it was kind of weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age... But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don’t have no age," he added.