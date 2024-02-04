The 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet is almost here!

Musicians, artists, producers, songwriters and other music industry professionals will arrive on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards tonight (Feb. 4), and we can't wait to see what our favorite pop stars will be wearing.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and music's biggest stars such as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more are set to appear.

Although the main telecast doesn't begin until 8 PM ET on CBS, the premiere ceremony begins at 3PM ET and the red carpet starts at 6PM ET. The red carpet will air during E!'s red carpet special, on the Grammy website and official Grammy social media accounts.

Be sure to check back in when the red carpet begins tonight for all the 2024 Grammys fashion.