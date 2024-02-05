Did Taylor Swift Snub Celine Dion at the 2024 Grammys?

Did Taylor Swift ignore Celine Dion at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Dion made her first public appearance in years Sunday night (Feb. 4) at the Grammys in Los Angeles, but afterward, all everybody was talking about was how Swift seemingly snubbed the living legend onstage.

After teasing that their final presenter of the night would be an "absolute global icon," Dion, who is currently in treatment for a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in 2022, took the stage to a triumphant standing ovation.

Dion then presented the coveted Album of the Year award to Swift for her 2022 album Midnights, marking a history-making moment for Swift.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2024 Grammy Awards Winners

However, when Swift went onstage to accept the trophy, she appeared to breeze right by the Canadian music icon and take the award out of Dion's hands without much acknowledgment — unlike previous winners of the evening such as Miley Cyrus and SZA, who heaped praise and adoration upon their respective award presenters, Mariah Carey and Lizzo.

Though she appeared to be in shock and was clearly overwhelmed by the moment, Swift managed to give a shout-out to her friend and fellow musician Lana Del Rey, who came up onstage with her.

Watch the moment, below:

Although many viewers were frustrated by what appeared to be a snub toward one of pop's greatest and most beloved voices, we know the two music stars are on good terms, as a photographer snapped a photo of the two women embracing backstage after the Grammys telecast ended.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

Plus, just moments before Swift won her award, she celebrated in the audience when Dion came out onstage, clapping and singing along to Dion's 1993 song, "The Power of Love."

Dion previously presented Swift with the Artist of the Year award at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

See some strong social media reactions to tonight's awards show snafu, below.

Warning: Some posts may contain strong language.