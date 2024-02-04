Taylor Swift Just Made Major Grammy Awards History With Her ‘Midnights’ Album of the Year Win

Taylor Swift made major Grammy Awards history Sunday night (Feb. 4)!

The pop superstar won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, taking home the prize for her acclaimed 2022 album Midnights and was presented the award by Celine Dion.

The win, her fourth in the category, has now made her the artist with the most Grammy Album of the Year wins ever among both men and women.

Swift has now surpasseed Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who each won Album of the Year three times respectively.

"I wanna say I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once in a generation producer, Jack Antonoff," Swift said in her speech.

"I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they ahem if it weren't for the work she's done," Swift said referencing Lana Del Rey who collaborated with her on the Midnights track "Snow on the Beach."

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge," she continued.

"All I wanna do is keep doing this. So thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much," Swift concluded.

The "Anti-Hero" singer previously took home Album of the Year trophies for her albums Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

Swift was up against stiff completion in the Album of the Year category this year. Other notable nominees included Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Lana Del Rey's Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation and SZA's SOS.

Upon its release on Oct. 21, 2022, Midnights was an instant hit with both critics and fans, and became the first album in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to occupy the entire top 10.

Midnights also made Swift the female artist with the most top 10 hits in the history of the charts, surpassing even Madonna.

Additionally, Midnights gave Swift her longest-reigning song on the Hot 100, where it stayed at No. 1 for eight weeks.