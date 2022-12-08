Celine Dion Diagnosed With ‘Rare Neurological Disorder’ Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is revealing some information in regard to her health.

The "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" songstress has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

She announced the news in a video posted to her Instagram account, where she shared that the condition has caused her to have severe muscle spasms.

"The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

"I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life," she continued.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stiff Person Syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

The disease is considered to be rare and only affects approximately one in a million people.

The new diagnosis has caused Dion to postpone the European leg of her Courage World Tour until 2024 and it has also caused her to cancel the eight shows that she had planned for the summer.

Fans do not have to worry about the songstress. Dion would reveal that she has doctors helping her and she is working on regaining her strength.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better. I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," she said.

Dion is one of the best selling artists in the history of music with over 200 million records sold worldwide. Across her career, she has scored such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself," and many more.