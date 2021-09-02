Sweden is often considered the top exporter of fine pop music — and for good reason. After all, the country has given us some of the best, most prolific pop acts and producers: think Robyn, Max Martin, Avicii, Tove Lo, Ace of Base and ABBA, to name just a few. Whether in terms of actual artists or overarching influence, Sweden is arguably the world’s pop music capital.

That said, and though you may not have thought it before, Canada is certainly not far behind our Swedish friends. One might even argue the Great White North is an underappreciated purveyor of fine pop music — a treasure trove of pop stars and music legends, even some you probably didn’t know are Canadian!