Camila Cabello ‘Impulsively’ Got Back Together With Shawn Mendes in 2023

Camila Cabello is finally spilling the tea on her much-talked-about reunion with ex Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (March 6), she revealed that the decision to reconcile with Mendes was an "impulsive" yet "fun" one.

"I think it's known, I'm a fan. I support it, supported it in the past," Cabello joked about her thoughts on getting back together with an ex.

"I personally think it's helpful. I'm the kind of person—you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more," she added.

READ MORE: All Members of Fifth Harmony in Talks to Reunite: REPORT

The "Bam Bam" singer and Mendes first became a couple in 2019 before breaking up in 2021 after collaborating on 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and 2019's "Señorita."

They thrilled fans with their reunion when they were spotted rekindling their romance during Coachella last year.

"It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way—if I feel it, I say it. The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I'm like, Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route—it was a fun moment," she revealed.

"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit.' It doesn't feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that—and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work.' It's all good. This is not feeling good, like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on,'" Cabello went on.

Plus, she shared that there's no bad blood between her and the "Stitches" singer.

"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person. I'm lucky 'cause some people have exes who are awful—and he is not. He's a really kind, good person," she said.