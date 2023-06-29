13 Music Videos Starring Drag Queens

Drag queens have long offered joy, levity and glamor in an often frustrating, tense, dull world.

Unfortunately, bills proposed and laws passed across the United States in 2023 are attempting to limit drag queens and force them off the stage. Thankfully, pop stars such as Lizzo and Hayley Kiyoko are rallying to show their support for drag performers and the art of drag.

That should hardly be surprising, however, as drag queens have been a staple in pop culture for decades, from the domination of RuPaul’s Drag Race on TV to references and appearances in countless films and other popular media.

Pop stars and other musicians have been featuring drag queens in their music videos for years, too. These glam cameos have helped bring queer icons to the mainstream and are proof that the industry won’t bow down anytime soon to the idea of stifling LGBTQ+ creativity and representation.

Below, discover 13 music videos that feature cameos from incredibly talented drag queens!