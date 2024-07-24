Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Slams Miley Cyrus and More in Shocking Leaked Audio

Billy Ray Cyrus is under fire for seemingly bashing his daughter Miley Cyrus in leaked audio clips circulating on social media, according to Page Six.

In one clip, Billy Ray slammed his ex-wife Tish for having two children from previous relationships before she married him in 1993.

"The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray," he said, referring to himself in third person.

Tish had Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, before the couple got married and Billy Ray adopted the children.

They then had Miley, 31, Braison, 30 and Noah, 24.

"Just think if I said that. The truth … Brandi, Trace, everyone knows devil’s a s---k," Billy Ray ranted.

It is unclear if he's referring to Tish or to Miley, who is their next child in line after Trace.

In a leaked text message, Billy Ray reportedly insulted Tish further.

"Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like 'Sorry I’m Drunk' [Tish's podcast is called Sorry We're Stoned] and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change,” he allegedly wrote.

“It’s in her own words. She is a liar … she is a w---e … and a cheat. Complete S---k. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [sic] Lohan look like Mother Theresa," he went on.

Notably, Tish and Brandi appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, where Tish opened up about the demise of her marriage to Billy Ray.

The two divorced in 2022.

In another audio clip, Billy Ray allegedly berated estranged wife Firerose, whom he is divorcing after less than a year of marriage.

"If you would’ve just shut the f--k up. … If you would’ve just left it the f--k alone. … Now I’m really f--king pissed," he apparently said in the clip after Firerose allegedly prevented him from performing with Nicki Minaj.

"This is about you being a f--king selfish b---h. I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my damn mind on that s--t," he said.

Cyrus seemingly responded to the leaked audio clips regarding Firerose with a Story on Instagram.

"Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents' last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary," he wrote.

"I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court," he concluded.