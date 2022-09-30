Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars

Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars.

A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.

"Camila" led 2021's most popular baby names inspired by female musicians in the U.S. with over 8,000 babies named Camila last year, according to the study.

"Willow," inspired by Will Smith's daughter and alternative artist Willow Smith, took second place with over 5,000 baby girls named after her in 2021. Close behind was the "thank u, next" superstar, who inspired 2,967 people to name their little girls "Ariana."

Meanwhile, the most popular male artist-inspired baby names for 2021 included "Hendrix," inspired by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix; "Zayn," inspired by former One Direction member Zayn Malik; "Prince," inspired by Prince, obviously; and "Travis," inspired by rapper Travis Scott.

See the full lists below:

2021's Most Popular Music-Inspired Baby Names for Girls

Camila - “Camila Cabello” - 8005 babies in 2021

Willow - “Willow Smith” - 5143 babies in 2021

Ariana - “Ariana Granda” - 2967 babies in 2021

Taylor - “Taylor Swift” - 1533 babies in 2021

Selena - “Selena Gomez” - 1443 babies in 2021

Mariah - “Mariah Carey” - 937 babies in 2021

Demi - “Demi Lovato” - 838 babies in 2021

Lana - “Lana Del Rey” - 827 babies in 2021

Alicia - “Alicia Keys” - 751 babies in 2021

Azalea - “Iggy Azalea” - 744 babies in 2021

2021's Most Popular Music-Inspired Baby Names for Boys

Hendrix - “Jimi Hendrix” - 1243 babies in 2021

Zayn - “One Direction” - 1220 babies in 2021

Prince - “Prince” - 969 babies in 2021

Travis - “Travis Scott” - 842 babies in 2021

Jonas - “Jonas Brothers” - 555 babies in 2021

Drake - “Drake” - 494 babies in 2021

Santana - “Carlos Santana” - 482 babies in 2021

Bruno - “Bruno Mars” - 405 babies in 2021

Lennon - “John Lennon” - 399 babies in 2021

Jagger - “Mick Jagger” - 321 babies in 2021