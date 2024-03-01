All Members of Fifth Harmony in Talks to Reunite: REPORT

A new report suggests that Fifth Harmony is in talks to reunite as a girl group once more.

According to a source that spoke with Page Six, Fifth Harmony may be making their return to the music scene with all of its members including Camila Cabello.

The source said that the talks to reunite started after the group's past hits started going viral on TikTok - their most recent one being "All In My Head (Flex)." Additionally, the source shared that the reunion would not interfere with the upcoming album releases from Cabello as well as Normani.

Reps for Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have not spoken on the latest report.

Last year, Brooke shared that there was not a reunion in the works among the girls, but that their relationships were improving.

"Some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way," she said.

READ MORE: Fifth Harmony Fans Remember the Group's Most Chaotic Moments

Adding fuel to the rumors of a reunion, all of the Fifth Harmony girls recently commented on Noramni's Dopamine album announcement.

Fifth Harmony included all members until 2016 when Cabello left the group. However, during their time as quintet, the group spawned successful singles like "Work From Home," "Sledgehammer," "Worth It," and "Boss."

After Cabello left the group, the girls soldered on as a foursome and released a final self-titled album in 2017. They have not released new material as a group since. However, each of the members have gone on to release music on their own.