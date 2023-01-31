Meghan Trainor is an amazing performer, so it's no wonder her catchy new single "Made You Look" is burning up the pop charts, but did you know the pop star is also an in-demand songwriter for other acts?

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the Grammy winner revealed that songwriting comes more naturally to her than singing and performing.

"Songwriting is easy for me," Trainor tells PopCrush Nights, calling songwriting her "happy place."

When it comes to being a pop star, Trainor says she's still "catching up" but "having fun" in the process.

"They're letting me sing my songs? Sick!" she adds, laughing.

Watch Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look" Music Video:

Trainor has written hit songs for many artists, including Jennifer Lopez's "Ain't Your Mama," Lauren Alaina's "Road Less Traveled" and country group Rascal Flatts' mega-smash "I Like the Sound of That."

When asked if there is a song she's written for someone else that she wishes she had kept for herself, the 29-year-old immediately blurts out the lyric: "If you could take my pulse right now."

"'Sledgehammer" by Fifth Harmony is such a great one," Trainor clarifies with no hesitation.

"Sledgehammer," off the girl group's 2015 debut album Reflection, was written by Trainor, Jonas Jeberg and Sean Douglas.

Watch Fifth Harmony's "Sledgehammer" Music Video:

Today, the track holds special meaning for the "All About That Bass" star.

Trainor believes writing the song for Fifth Harmony was the first time she ever "really impressed" her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, as it was Sabara's love of Fifth Harmony that made Trainor realize the two were "soulmates."

Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed a son, Riley, in February 2021. Trainor is currently pregnant with their second child.

Meanwhile, Trainor's version of "Sledgehammer" eventually leaked online, which the singer was not mad about as it's such a bop!

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App, or listen online 24/7 here!