In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland reveal they plan to release more music together following their recent collaboration, "Keep Going Up," with Justin Timberlake.

"Why not inject people with some positivity? We gotta do it. So we're gonna make more music together, we're plotting right now," Furtado says.

"We're doing a whole EP together. Working on it now," Timbaland chimes in.

The "I'm Like a Bird" singer admits it's an immediate "yes" whenever Timbaland calls her up to collaborate.

"Of course. Him and I have this remarkable chemistry. I hadn't seen him in like eight years. I dropped all my plans, got to Miami and it felt like a family reunion," Furtado says.

"Music means everything to me in my core. We're just beasts when it comes to music. I couldn't be more pumped about the song, it gives me goosebumps every time I hear it," she adds of their latest song together, which also features Timberlake.

The trio released "Keep Going Up" on Sept. 1. The three scored a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with their collaboration "Give It to Me" 16 years ago.

Listen to Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake's "Keep Going Up":

Watch Timbaland's "Give It to Me" Music Video:

