Chatting with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, Selena Gomez revealed how she really felt after finding out Miley Cyrus was releasing new music the same day as her.

The former Disney Channel stars both released new songs on Aug. 25. Gomez dropped her dance banger "Single Soon" while Cyrus released her nostalgic ballad "Used to Be Young."

Gomez says she found out she and Cyrus were releasing new songs on the same day a few months before her single's own August release date.

"It was probably a few months ago, so then it was like, 'awesome,'" Gomez tells PopCrush Nights.

"We're both so supportive of each other, I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it,' [but rather] we should embrace it and make it a moment," she adds.

Gomez released "Single Soon" as a standalone single on Aug. 25. The hit dance-pop track is about looking forward to a relationship ending.

The uplifting "Single Soon" video features Gomez having a blast on a night out with her fellow single gals and even includes a cheeky Sex and the City reference.

The pop star is currently working on a new album.

