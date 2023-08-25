Selena Gomez makes a playful reference to Sex and the City in her new music video for "Single Now."

Released on Friday (Aug. 25), the upbeat dance track is about embracing — relishing, even! — being single and finds Gomez in full solo baddie mode.

"Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?" she sings on the track.

As she sings about getting ready to dump her boy-toy so she can be single, shop and party with her girlfriends, she scribbles a quick breakup note.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The moment is a playful reference to Season 6, Episode 7 of Sex and the City — "The Post-it Always Sticks Twice" — in which Carrie's at-the-time boyfriend Jack Berger cowardly breaks up with her on a yellow Post-It note that simply reads: "I'm sorry ... I can't ... Don't hate me."

"Single Soon" is the pop star's first non-soundtrack, English-language solo single since she released "Boyfriend" in 2023.

Prior to its release, on Aug. 23 "Single Soon" arrived at the No. 1 spot on this week's Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart.

Watch Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" Music Video:

This isn't the first time Gomez has referenced the hit HBO show.

Prior to dropping the music video for "Single Now," Gomez teased the track using audio of the iconic moment Samantha Jones answers the phone for a forgettable former lover who has broken up with his wife to be with her.

"It's over, I told my wife," the man on the other line says, to which Samantha hilariously replies, "Who is this?"

Ironically, in 2011 Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell said she envisioned Gomez as a potential young version of Charlotte York for prequel series The Carrie Diaries.

"I'm going to get into trouble for this, but I was looking at some pictures of Selena Gomez today and thinking, 'She'd make a really good young Charlotte!' She's so pretty. I was like ... gosh, wouldn't she be great?" Bushnell said.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Almost Starred in a Lizzie McGuire Spinoff

Gomez wasn’t the only Disney alum who released new music on Aug. 25, as Miley Cyrus also released her new single, "Used to Be Young."

Prior to both releases, Gomez posted a scene from her guest-starring role on Hannah Montana to celebrate the occasion with a throwback.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!" Gomez shared on her Instagram Story.

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON… I say we #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Cyrus added in her own social media post.