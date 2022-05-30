Camila Cabello Tweets About ‘Very Rude’ Audience Members After Event Performance

Camila Cabello worked her way through a medley of hits while performing at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final over the weekend. Unfortunately, it seemed to be a frustrating performance for the pop star.

She lit up the Stade de France with a set list including her breakout solo hit "Havana" and more recent singles "Don't Go Yet" and "Bam Bam." However, the hit-maker was seemingly not thrilled by the response she got from some members in the audience.

The Fifth Harmony alum took to Twitter to air her grievances after the performance. In particular, she called out some of the soccer fans for their behavior.

"Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their [team's] anthem so loud during our performance," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show." Page Six notes the culprits were fans of both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Cabello added the behavior was "very rude" in a follow-up tweet but wrote that she was glad her fans appreciated the set.

A source told Metro that the messages were not posted by Cabello, which is why they were deleted. The unnamed source added that the messages were meant for that person's account, not Cabello's.

Check out a video from the performance below:

The "Havana" star clearly wasn't letting anything dull the shine of the moment. She swapped out the annoyed messages with a more positive series of tweets.

"This was something I will never forget," she wrote. "We're so honored to be part of such a huge game." Cabello thanked her entire team for their hard work in a follow-up message.

Check out her gracious tweets below:

She also shared some photos of herself that were taken during the game on Instagram.

Check out the pics below:

Cabello dropped her third solo album Familia earlier this year. She teased the possibility of a tour in support of the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Met Gala.

"I don't know [when], but I want it to happen," she told a reporter at the event.