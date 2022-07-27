Shawn Mendes Cancels Entire Tour After Speaking to Health Professionals: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the remainder of his U.S., U.K. and Europe tour dates due to mental health.

The news comes after he previously postponed shows for the same reason.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break. But the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes explained in a statement posted to his social media.

He added that after speaking with his team and "working with an incredible group of health professionals," he made the decision to take the time to "ground" himself and "come back stronger."

"I have to put my health as first priority," he continued. "It breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Mendes is setting an example by putting his mental health first instead of ignoring the issue and continuing to tour to his own detriment, and that's admirable.

However, Mendes reassured fans he still plans to make music and tour again in the future.

Read the full statement, below:

On Twitter, fans were nothing but supportive in reaction to the news.

"Sending Shawn and all his fans so much love," one person tweeted.

"I hope he knows we value his health above all and we will be here whenever he’s ready," someone else shared.

"Take care of yourself, we love you Shawn," another fan wrote.

The Wonder World Tour initially kicked off in June and was meant to continue through October, before starting the European leg in May 2023.

The tour was in support of Mendes' fourth studio album of the same name, which was released mid-pandemic in December 2020.

Mendes has been touring and releasing music since he was 15. He's long been open about his mental health on both social media and in his music.