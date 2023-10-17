Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes Credited on Jungkook’s Debut Solo Album

Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes have contributed to Jungkook's debut solo album.

The BTS star has unveiled the track listing for Golden and the "Bad Habits" hit-maker is listed as a songwriter on the tune "Yes or No," while Canadian heartthrob Shawn worked on "Hate You."

As for the features, DJ Snake is on "Please Don’t Change" and Major Lazer appear on "Closer to You."

Fans have already heard the debut single "Seven" featuring Latto (the clean and explicit version) and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

The other tracks include "Somebody," "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Too Sad to Dance."

The 26-year-old star had a huge hand in producing the record.

Big Hit Music said: “As the new album Golden is based on Jungkook’s ‘golden moment,' Jungkook put his heart and soul into the production, including personally selecting all the songs to be included in the new album."

Meanwhile, Jungkook has announced the Golden Live On Stage event on Nov. 20 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul in support of the album with fans able to tune in globally via livestream.

Although Jungkook has performed solo before – such as at the Global Citizen Festival in New York – Golden Live On Stage will mark his first full-length solo show.

The South Korean star recently spoke about being grateful for his haters as much as his fans, insisting the time and energy they put into trolling him means that they are paying attention to his art.

Taking part in a listening party for "3D" recently, he said: “There are plenty of people who don’t like me.

“It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans.

“If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time.

“I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”