Ed Sheeran Sweetly Helps With Couple’s ‘Perfect’ Baby Gender Reveal During Concert

Ed Sheeran marked a first-time experience as a performer during his Aug. 5 tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., when he stopped mid-show to help a couple with their baby gender reveal.

"My first gender reveal," Sheeran captioned an Instagram video of the moment, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Footage of the moment shows Sheeran stopping in the middle of singing his song "Perfect" as he holds up an envelope.

"I will get back to singing 'Perfect,'" Sheeran promises as he begins to open the envelope.

"It's a girl!" he announces after reading the note inside, as the crowd cheers and the camera pans to the overjoyed couple in the audience.

"Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome. Congratulations!" Sheeran adds, flashing a thumbs-up.

Watch the sweet moment, below:

Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are parents to Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 9 months.

In 2021, Sheeran told PopCrush Nights about his new role as a father and shared some relatable parenting advice.

"It's not like you suddenly become a parent and you're instantly in the know and know what to do. It's a gradual process," Sheeran told PopCrush Nights.

"Nobody actually knows what they're doing. You learn every day how to parent," he continued.

He also shared that he often sings to his kids. Lyra, who was just a baby at the time, would often cry when Sheeran sang to her "too loud."

"She doesn't really cry at my music. We've had a couple of occasions where I sing to her in the kitchen while we're making her dinner or whatever and sometimes when I sing too loud, she cries," the "Eyes Closed" singer shared.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in March, Sheeran noted that his lifestyle on tour has changed since becoming a father.

"It’s so nice and wholesome having family on tour. On the last tour, I’d party till 7AM, sleep till 4PM, get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26. It’s very different," he told the magazine.